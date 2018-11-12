Image copyright Getty Images

A campaign to tackle drug gangs exploiting young and vulnerable people through "County Lines" in north Wales has been launched.

Gangs from cities such as London, Liverpool and Manchester have established bases in Welsh towns, using locals to sell drugs on their behalf.

North Wales Police said young people were being "coerced, groomed and threatened" by criminals.

It has now set up the Kaleidoscope project to try to safeguard children.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What are County Lines?

County Lines is a term used for organised drug dealing networks, usually controlled by a person in an urban location, who distributes drugs across a county via runners.

It has caused problems in north Wales in recent years, with the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Cassidy in Connah's Quay in Flintshire and the jailing of a Wrexham gang in October.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said: "They exploit children and young people by coercing them into running Class A drugs, cash or weapons, not just here in north Wales but across the UK.

"Getting to grips with this growing menace is one of my top priorities."

The project will be run jointly with charity Crimestoppers, which said victims are "often too young and too troubled to be able to realise what is happening to them".