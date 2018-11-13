Image copyright Getty Images

Shoppers will be offered free drinking water as part of a plan to tackle plastic waste.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wrexham will put up signs offering tap water to refill drinks containers.

The scheme is a link-up between utilities firm Hafren Dyfrdwy, charity City to Sea and the Welsh Government.

Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn said: "It's a simple way to cut down on single-use plastics."

Participating businesses can be found with stickers on their windows or via a smartphone app.

Although traders do not get any money or subsidies to take part, organisers hope the prospect of people visiting their premises - and possibly making purchases while there - will encourage firms to sign up.

Hafren Dyfrdwy said the scheme launches in Wrexham on Tuesday before being rolled out to other towns in north Wales.

Earlier this year, Llantwit Major became the first town in Wales to sign up to a free water refill point scheme.