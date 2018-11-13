Image caption Councils are required to draw up a local development plan to reflect expected housing and business needs

A blueprint for more than 8,000 homes to be built in Wrexham has been backed by council leaders.

The Local Development Plan (LDP) earmarks two main sites off Ruthin Road and Cefn Road in Wrexham, plus three locations for up to 24 traveller plots.

It also suggests locations for new businesses, aiming to create up to 4,200 new jobs.

The council has been without an LDP since 2011, when its initial proposal was rejected by the Welsh Government.

Wrexham council's ruling executive board gave its backing to the blueprint at a meeting on Tuesday.

Local authorities are required to draw up an LDP to reflect expected housing and business needs.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Residents of Brymbo staged a protest against the idea of traveller pitches on the site of a former sewage works

Speaking before the meeting, council leader Mark Pritchard said the absence of a plan had seen "predatory developers coming in and taking full advantage of it".

"The likes of Llay have been hit heavily and we all know the history of that," he said.

In June 2017, First Minister Carwyn Jones gave the go-ahead for a 365-home development in Llay, rejected by the council in 2015 after residents claimed it was too big for the village.

Following a public consultation on the draft LDP, the council received 3,500 responses, more than a third of which were objections to the proposed traveller sites, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Three potential locations have been suggested for up to 24 pitches, at Pont y Capel in Llay, Coed y Felin Road in Brymbo and near the A525 in Hanmer.

Opponents have pointed out that the site in Llay lies within the Alyn Waters Country Park and has restrictions on development, while people in Brymbo warn that the former sewage works site earmarked for development may be contaminated.

If approved by the full council next week, the plan will be sent to the Welsh Government for examination by an independent inspector.