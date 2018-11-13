Image copyright Getty Images

Turkey with all the trimmings is back on school childrens' Christmas menu after "scrooge" council officials performed a u-turn.

Traditional Christmas dinner for kids in Powys was set to be binned this year in favour of pizza and sandwiches as part of a cost-cutting plan.

One parent accused officials of having "no Christmas spirit".

But cabinet member Phyl Davies said parents will now be asked to contribute so the dinners can go ahead.

The council usually pays the difference between the £2.30 cost of school dinners and the £3 Christmas dinner, and had been asked by head teachers to do so again.

But it refused and suggested the alternative menu, which has now been scrapped - and parents will be asked to cover the extra cost.

Councillor Joy Jones said: "I'm glad they've seen sense."

Last week, parents in the area were sent out the menus for festive dinners.

But instead of giving kids the choice to have a traditional roast dinner, youngsters' options included sandwiches, chicken nuggets and pizza.

Father-of-three Aled Griffiths said: "It shows a complete lack of common sense and no festive spirit."

Local AM Russell George also wading in on the row, saying: "We all know that Powys council is under financial pressure, but I question whether spending a little extra on providing a traditional school Christmas dinner is going to break the bank."

An online petition calling for the menu to be scrapped attracted almost 6,000 signatures, before the council decided to reinstate the Christmas menu.

Ms Jones said: "It just shows that people power can work after all."