Woman has life threatening injuries after Treorchy crash
- 12 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 81-year-old pedestrian has sustained life threatening injuries after a crash on Monday.
The woman was hit by a Red Ford Ecosport in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at the junction of High Street and the A4601 just after 14:15 GMT on Monday.
She was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.