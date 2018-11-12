Wales

Woman has life threatening injuries after Treorchy crash

police vehicle

An 81-year-old pedestrian has sustained life threatening injuries after a crash on Monday.

The woman was hit by a Red Ford Ecosport in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at the junction of High Street and the A4601 just after 14:15 GMT on Monday.

She was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.