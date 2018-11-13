Image caption The Porsche Harris was driving was badly damaged, but nobody was hurt in the crash

Top Gear presenter Chris Harris called a car crash while working for the show "unavoidable" and thanked a driver who stopped to see if he was okay.

Harris was driving a black Porsche GT3 Touring on the A466 near Tintern in Monmouthshire when he crashed into a pick-up truck doing a three-point turn.

Nobody was injured in the crash, which happened at about 13:30 GMT on Monday, but both vehicles were damaged.

Harris tweeted: "The Porsche 911 looked after us brilliantly.

"No-one hurt, cars can be replaced."

Image caption Chris Harris (right) has featured on Top Gear since 2016

Harris was working ahead of the 26th series of Top Gear, its last with Matt LeBlanc, which will air in early 2019.

He was driving through the Wye Valley, with a senior executive from the show's magazine also in the car at the time of the crash.

In a tweet, he said: "Came around a corner to find a pick-up doing a three-point turn broadside, in the middle of the road.

"Unavoidable. Just one of those things."

He said police had said speed was not a factor and asked a "helpful chap in the 64 plate Audi S3" to get in touch so he could say thank you.

Meanwhile, fellow new presenter Paddy McGuiness joked: "You do realise that's going to be taken out of the catering budget."

A Spokesman for BBC Top Gear said: "We can confirm that Chris Harris was involved in a car accident in Wales earlier today whilst working on a feature for Top Gear magazine.

"Chris, his passenger, and the driver of the other car, were unhurt and Police were called to the scene."

Harris has presented Top Gear since 2016, when he was brought as part of the team which replaced Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.