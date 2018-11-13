Welsh Mountain Zoo tiger Budi treated for toothache
A daring dentist was called in to help treat a tiger with toothache.
Budi the Sumatran tiger was "gently sedated" so Dr Peter Kertesz, who also treats humans, could work on the big cat's snapped tooth.
The London-based expert travelled to the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, to perform a five-hour root canal treatment.
The zoo called in Dr Kertesz when staff spotted Budi showing signs of discomfort.
Zoo director Nick Jackson said: "We naturally become aware of their personality traits and habits and could see that Budi was in some pain.
"We've worked with Dr Kertesz for many years and knew he was in the best hands."