Man suffers head injuries after crash in Loughor
- 13 November 2018
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a crash in Swansea.
Emergency services were called to the incident between Oakleigh Road and Pengry Road at around 15:20 on Tuesday following reports of a collision between a man and a car.
South Wales Police said the casualty suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital in an air ambulance.
A force spokesman said the road was closed and advised motorists to avoid the area.