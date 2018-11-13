Image caption The air ambulance was called to the crash

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a crash in Swansea.

Emergency services were called to the incident between Oakleigh Road and Pengry Road at around 15:20 on Tuesday following reports of a collision between a man and a car.

South Wales Police said the casualty suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital in an air ambulance.

A force spokesman said the road was closed and advised motorists to avoid the area.