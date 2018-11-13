Welsh Assembly Quiz: How much do you know?
- 13 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The National Assembly for Wales could be renamed Senedd under proposals set to be discussed by AMs.
But how much do you know about the institution at the heart of Welsh politics?
Take our quiz to find out.