Image copyright Spice Girls Image caption Girl Power: the Spice Girls are back as a foursome

The Spice Girls have given fans what they "really, really want" after announcing extra dates to their first tour for a decade.

The iconic girl group will now kick off the UK stadium tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 27 May, 2019.

Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm will also spice up additional nights at London, Manchester and Coventry.

Tickets for the original six UK stadium dates have almost sold out.

They will be supported by Jess Glynne, though original group member Victoria Beckham will not be taking part due to "business commitments".

The foursome will also perform in Sunderland, Edinburgh and Bristol before finishing with three nights at London's Wembley Stadium.

Demand for tickets was described as "off the chart" with fans of the biggest female group of all-time - selling more than 85 million records - desperate to reminisce the "girl power" of the Nineties.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Spice Girls will begin their 2019 tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on May Bank Holiday

Andrew Parsons, managing director of Ticketmaster, said: "They have smashed through [our] records becoming the busiest ever sale.

"There were millions of people on our site searching for tickets, from what we saw, they could have played nearly every night for a year."

Tickets for the additional dates go on sale this Friday, 16 November 09:30 GMT.