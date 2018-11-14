Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ms Paszek's family said they were "distraught" by the loss of a "loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt"

A woman who died several days after being seriously assaulted was a "loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt", her family has said.

Katarzyna Elzbieta Paszek, 39, was attacked in the Bridge Street area of Lampeter, Ceredigion, on Thursday evening.

She suffered serious injuries and died in hospital five days later, police said.

In a statement, her family said they were "distraught" at her death.

A 40-year-old man remains in custody and a 27-year-old man has been released on bail.

Two other men arrested after the assault and were released with no further action.