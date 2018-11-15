Image copyright ESA/NASA Image caption The Soyuz TMA-19M in Earth's orbit during Tim Peake's Principia Mission in 2015

The spacecraft that brought astronaut Tim Peake back to Earth from space will be displayed at the National Museum Wales.

The Soyuz TMA-19M capsule transported the British astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Principia mission in 2015.

It will "touch down" in Cardiff later as part of a national tour and remains until 10 February next year.

Peake said he hopes the free exhibition will "inspire" future scientists.

Image copyright NASA Image caption Visitors will be able to see the burn marks from the capsule's re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

His Sokol KV-2 emergency spacesuit, the spacecraft antenna and capsule's 25m (82ft) diameter parachute used in the landing, will also be displayed.

Soyuz TMA-19M carried Peake and crewmates Yuri Malenchenko and Tim Kopra to the ISS on 15 December 2015, returning on 18 June 2016. It was later acquired by the Science Museum Group.

During the Principia mission, Peake became the first British astronaut to carry out a spacewalk outside the ISS.

Image copyright Science Museum/Jody Kingzett Image caption Tim Peake using Space Decent VR which he hopes will be an "inspiration" for young people

He said: "You do become very attached to your spacecraft because it definitely does save your life."

Visitors will also have the chance to relive the 250-mile descent from the ISS through a virtual reality experience, narrated by Peake, while an outreach programme will run with local schools.

Image copyright NAtional Museum Wales Image caption Parts of the entrance hall had to be removed to get the spacecraft into the museum in Cardiff's civic centre

Image copyright Science Museum Image caption View from Space Decent VR

Perspex panels had to be removed above the entrance to the museum in the centre of Cardiff to squeeze in the spacecraft.

David Anderson, Director General of National Museum Wales said: "The Soyuz capsule represents one of history's most incredible technological feats.

"This is an unmissable opportunity for visitors young and old to see the craft that took Tim Peake all the way to the International Space Station and back."