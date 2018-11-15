Boy, 11, in hospital after crash in Loughor
- 15 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 11-year-old boy was hurt when he was hit by a car, police have confirmed.
He was taken to hospital with head injuries after the crash in Loughor, Swansea at about 15:30 GMT on 13 November.
South Wales Police has launched a fresh appeal for witnesses and said that a blue Citroen C3 was thought to be the car involved.
The boy is still being treated at Morriston Hospital, but the force has not confirmed his current condition.