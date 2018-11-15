An 11-year-old boy was hurt when he was hit by a car, police have confirmed.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries after the crash in Loughor, Swansea at about 15:30 GMT on 13 November.

South Wales Police has launched a fresh appeal for witnesses and said that a blue Citroen C3 was thought to be the car involved.

The boy is still being treated at Morriston Hospital, but the force has not confirmed his current condition.