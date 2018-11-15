Image caption Locals says people are parking on both sides of the roads and in bends

People living in a Swansea village claim their community has been made unsafe by office workers who are parking on residential streets.

Residents in the Llansamlet area are angry at a recent spate of damage to cars, with a number of parked vehicles being "keyed" or scratched.

Samuel Minshell, who lives on Maes y Deri in Tregof Village, said his street is lined with parked cars every day.

South Wales Police said it was dealing with "issues of obstruction".

The DVLA employs more than six thousand people on the nearby Swansea enterprise park.

Mr Minshell said: "They're on both sides of the road and around bends so it's dangerous.

"Residents are frustrated and concerned."

He blamed inconsiderate drivers from the DVLA and Admiral Insurance offices, who he said were also parking in front of access ramps, on pavements and interfering with waste collection and parcel deliveries.

Solution needed

A Swansea council spokesperson said it was looking at introducing parking restrictions, such as double yellow lines.

But Penny Matthews, one of four Llansamlet councillors, said that would also be a nuisance.

"Many residents still need street parking when they have a visitor, so it's a fine balance that will have to be struck," she said, warning that a solution may still be a year away.

The DVLA and Admiral said they have on-site parking, car sharing schemes and free park and ride buses for their employees.

A spokesperson from Admiral said: "The number of on-site parking spaces available at our Llansamlet office allows for over 60% of our staff to park there. We have communicated with our staff to remind them to be considerate if not parking on-site."

A spokesperson from the DVLA the issue is part of a wider problem.

Police have urged drivers to park safely.