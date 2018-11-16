Image copyright Google Image caption Cornelly United's home ground on Meadow Street

A football fan has denied using his BMW to plough into a crowd of people after his team lost 5-0 in a local derby.

Emergency services were called to Cornelly United's home ground in Meadow Street, Bridgend County, on 19 April to reports people had been hit by a car.

Lee Taylor, 36, of Margam in Neath Port Talbot, denied 23 offences at Cardiff Crown Court via video link on Friday.

He denied 11 counts of causing actual bodily harm and 11 counts of grievous bodily harm with intent to 11 people.

Taylor also pleaded not guilty to one charge of dangerous driving and only spoke to confirm his identity in court and was remanded in custody.

Cornelly United play in the South Wales Alliance League first division - the sixth tier of Welsh football - and their reserve team was playing Margam, which is six miles away, when the incident happened.

A two-week trial is expected to take place on 18 March.