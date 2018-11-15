Image copyright PA Image caption Cerith Wyn Evans won the Hepworth prize for sculpture

Welsh artist Cerith Wyn Evans has won the £30,000 Hepworth prize for sculpture.

Mr Evans, 60, was described by Hepworth Wakefield gallery director Simon Wallis as a "hugely influential artist for over 30 years".

The sculptor was given the award in West Yorkshire.

The prize is given annually to a British or UK-based artist for their significant contribution to the development of contemporary sculpture.

Mr Wallis said the other artists had been "incredibly strong" but Mr Evans' "truly exceptional work" had seen off the competition.

Michael Dean, Mona Hatoum, Phillip Lai and Magali Reus were also shortlisted for the award.

Image copyright PA Image caption Cerith Wyn Evans' work on display

"Cerith has been a hugely influential artist for over 30 years, and his recent work has been truly exceptional, extending the possibilities of what sculpture can be", Mr Wallis said.

"The work that he has made at the Hepworth Wakefield exemplifies this through its sensitivity to the site, integrating ephemeral and elemental forces to powerful emotional effect."

Llanelli-born artist Mr Evans, who is based in London, began work in the 1980s as a filmmaker, collaborating across dance and physical performance.

Last year he filled a room at the Tate Britain with curving neon lights, producing glowing boxes, circles and words.