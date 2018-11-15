Image copyright Nick Dann/Twitter Image caption HMP Berwyn has a capacity of 2,100 inmates

A prisoner who set fire to his cell has been sentenced to an extra two and a half years in jail.

Wayne Bromley, 43, admitted starting the fire in HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, on 11 November last year.

Bromley, who was serving five and a half years for drug offences, smashed an iPad and used its wires and his e-cigarette to set fire to a tissue.

Mold Crown Court heard his cellmate started banging on the door and shouted "he is trying to kill us".

Judge Niclas Parry said: "Your cellmate was trapped. He was screaming and feared that he was doing to die.

"You put at risk over 2,000 people in what is Europe's largest prison."

Prosecutor David Mainstone said Bromley was subject to an assessment in custody plan due to his mental health, but did not want the appointments and threatened to set fire to his cell.

The court heard he had been given an iPad for rehabilitation purposes but smashed it and pulled wires out to start the blaze.

Henry Hills, defending, told the court Bromley pleaded guilty to arson on a reckless basis, which had been accepted by the prosecution.