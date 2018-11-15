Image copyright Family photo Image caption Katarzyna Paszek's family said they were "distraught" by their loss

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a "loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt" has been released on bail.

Katarzyna Elzbieta Paszek, 39, was attacked in the Bridge Street area of Lampeter, Ceredigion, on Thursday.

She suffered serious injuries and died in hospital five days later.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 40-year-old man had been released on conditional bail and its investigation was continuing.

In a statement, Ms Paszek's family said they were "distraught" at her death.