M4 reopens after early hours crash around Swansea
- 16 November 2018
Motorists have faced early rush-hour delays on the M4 following a crash overnight.
South Wales Police said the accident happened just before 04:00 GMT near Llandarcy, Swansea, between junctions 43 and 44.
Both sides of the motorway were closed but one lane in each direction has since reopened.
Traffic westbound has been queuing as far back as Briton Ferry and diversions were put in place through Skewen.