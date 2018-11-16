Image caption Labour Against Antisemitism wants Jenny Rathbone's tweet to be investigated

A Labour party investigation into an AM should take into account a tweet she wrote, a campaign group has said.

Jenny Rathbone is being investigated by the party after a recording emerged of her suggesting Jews' security fears may be "in their own heads".

Labour Against Antisemitism said her claim there was a "relentless campaign" against Jeremy Corbyn by the Israeli Government should also be scrutinised.

Ms Rathbone, the Cardiff Central AM, declined to comment.

On 29th August she tweeted: "Israeli Govt continues its relentless campaign against @jeremycorbyn. Why are our media not investigating this level of foreign interference in UK politics?"

Euan Philipps from Labour Against Antisemitism said: "Any investigation into Jenny Rathbone must take into account the tweet she sent in August, suggesting the Israeli government was conducting a 'relentless campaign' against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"In the same tweet she also questioned the lack of media investigation - suggesting that there was a media conspiracy, another anti-Semitic trope.

"We also demand that investigations take place into Ms Rathbone's history of comments that have been perceived to be anti-Semitic, as alleged yesterday by Stanley Soffa, chairman of South Wales Jewish Representatives."

Ms Rathbone apologised and referred herself for equalities training after the Jewish Chronicle published a recording of her at an event in her constituency last year.

The comments have been referred to the general secretary of the UK Labour party for investigation.

The Labour group in the assembly is considering disciplinary action.

Welsh Labour and UK Labour have been asked to comment.