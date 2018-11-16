Image copyright Reuters Image caption One school in Gwynedd was owed nearly £18,000

School meal debts of more than £136,000 in Gwynedd will be tackled with a new online payment, council bosses have said.

Parents in the county owe a combined £136,821.21 in unpaid food money from the past five years.

Only six of the county's 87 schools had no debt, with 23 owed more than £1,000 and one school nearly £18,000 short.

The council hopes the online payment system will help claw back the cash owed and keep track of debts.

Gwynedd schools were owed £85,589 for meals at the end of the financial year in March.

But a new report has revealed another £51,231.74 had been passed on to the authority to chase, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The debts are only suffered by primary schools, as secondary school pupils pay at the till for their meals.

The report, to be discussed by councillors on Thursday, warned recovering school meal debts from parents was said to "take a long time," and in some cases debts had already been written off.

Owen Owens, senior manager for education resources in Gwynedd, said work was "already being carried out to tighten arrangements in terms of school dinner debts".

"This system also allows parents to monitor their payments and to keep track of any payments they need to make," he added.

Mr Owens said the system would also make it easier for head teachers and meal clerks to keep abreast of any mounting debts.

He urged parents "finding it difficult to pay" for school dinners to contact the council, as they could be eligible for free meals.