Children in Need 2018 raises £2.45m in Wales
- 17 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Children in Need raised £2.45m in Wales during Friday's fundraiser.
The total forms part of a record-breaking UK total of £50.6m on the night.
Children in Need has now raised over £1bn since it began the annual fundraiser in 1980.
Money raised in Wales was slightly above last year's total of 2.4m.