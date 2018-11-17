Wales

Children in Need 2018 raises £2.45m in Wales

  • 17 November 2018
Children in Need raised £2.45m in Wales during Friday's fundraiser.

The total forms part of a record-breaking UK total of £50.6m on the night.

Children in Need has now raised over £1bn since it began the annual fundraiser in 1980.

Money raised in Wales was slightly above last year's total of 2.4m.

