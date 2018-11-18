Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thomas scored 41 tries and made three Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions before revealing he was gay in 2009

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas said he was the victim of a "hate crime" in Cardiff because of his sexuality on Saturday night.

He thanked police who helped and allowed him to "do restorative justice" because he felt those responsible "could learn more that way".

The former centre appeared with bruises and cuts in a twitter video, saying he wanted positives to come from it.

South Wales Police would not comment on the incident.

Thomas, 44, from Bridgend won 100 caps for Wales and captained the national side and the British Irish Lions.

He revealed he was gay in 2009, saying he had hidden his sexuality for years.

In the video, Thomas said: "Last night I was the victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality."

But he thanked the people of Cardiff who helped, adding: "There are an awful lot of people out there who want to hurt us, but unfortunately for them there is a lot more who want to help us heal so this I hope will be a positive message."