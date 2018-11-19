Image caption Rugby referee Nigel Owens has spoken openly about homophobic abuse in the past

Rugby referee Nigel Owens has commended Gareth Thomas on "his braveness" after he revealed he was attacked over his sexuality.

The former Wales and Lions captain was assaulted in Cardiff city centre on Saturday evening by a 16-year-old boy.

Thomas elected to use restorative justice, meaning the boy will not be charged with any offence.

Referee Owens, who is also gay, said he made a similar choice in 2015 after being sent abuse on Twitter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thomas scored 41 tries and made three Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions

"I had a homophobic comment - a bit of a nasty comment - put on social media against me after the England v France game I refereed three years ago," Owens told BBC Radio Wales.

"A couple of days later I had a Facebook message off this young lad apologising saying he was drunk at the time, which is not an excuse, but he was profoundly apologetic.

"There was the option that either the police would either take this on and this young lad would have a criminal record which would stay with him for the rest of his life, or you would deal with it in the same way Gareth seems to be dealing with it."

Owens decided to meet 18-year-old Edryd James from Cynwyl Elfed at Carmarthen police station, where he told him "comments like this can really hurt people".

Thomas, who came out as gay in 2009, like Owens chose for the police to use restorative justice, but it is not clear if he will meet the boy in person or receive an apology through a letter or phone call.

Owens added he was "surprised" Thomas was the victim of an attack, but added "it sometimes takes it to happen to someone like Gareth and his profile" to make a difference.

Criminal barrister, Andrew Taylor, said: "He's brought it home to people how restorative justice can work, and how it exists in this country.

"A survey that was done in 2016 showed that only 28% people had heard of restorative justice.

"And I think Alfie has done more than any judge, any politician or anybody in the criminal justice system to bring home this scheme."

What is restorative justice?

Direct or indirect restorative justice involves the victim and the offender communicating with one another, guided by a facilitator. This can be face-to-face or indirectly via a facilitator.

Sometimes community conferencing takes place if there are several victims and perpetrators.

Young people can also be sent to a referral order panel meeting to discuss their offence and the factors that may have contributed to their offending behaviour

Source: Restorative Justice Council