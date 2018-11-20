Image caption The pilot scheme means supply teachers are known to the school and "part of the team"

A lack of funding threatens a project through which schools club together to employ supply teachers, a teaching union has said.

Welsh Government support for the pilot scheme, involving 50 teachers and 106 schools, is due to end next August.

It was set up to address long-standing concerns about the pay and conditions of those doing supply work.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said she would look at rolling out the project longer term.

Under the £2.7m scheme, clusters of schools share newly qualified teachers who provide cover for absent staff.

The teachers are employed full-time and if none of the schools need cover they do other work, such as lesson planning.

Image caption Supply teacher Ffion Davies says the scheme means she can be well prepared for lessons

Aled Maddock, assistant head of Ysgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera Bro Dur, said the project provided continuity for children.

The school runs a cluster for 11 schools and six teachers in Neath Port Talbot.

Ffion Davies, one of the teachers, said: "I don't feel like a supply teacher because I'm part of the team. I know the children in every class."

This also made it easier for the school, she said, because they know she will be able to take charge of a class.

A spokeswoman for teaching union UCAC said supply teachers tended to be treated "exceptionally poorly in terms of pay, working conditions and with a general lack of respect".

She said: "The pilot scheme seems beneficial, ensuring a fixed period of work for newly qualified teachers, and stability and flexibility for schools in terms of the supply teachers they use

"It is difficult to imagine schools, in the current economic climate, being able to continue the arrangement at their own cost, so we are urging the Welsh Government to continue the funding that makes this possible."

Ms Williams said supply teachers should be well supported and remunerated and the government was looking at new ways to ensure they are treated fairly, including minimum standards and accreditation for agencies.

Supply and demand

There are about 50 agencies providing supply teachers to schools in Wales, while some schools employ teachers directly to cover lessons.

Figures obtained by Newyddion 9 show about £40m was spent by Wales' schools and councils on supply staff in 2016-17.

Carmarthenshire's spend on supply staff was the highest at £4.9m.

Cardiff spent £1.9m in 2016-17 while Denbighshire's expenditure was the lowest at £595,000.