Image caption Bernard Hender and Doug McTavish died after a fire in Llanrwst, Conwy in 2014

Wales' three fire services have launched a campaign to keep people safe while using tumble dryers this winter.

Three fire services across Wales have joined together to remind people of the steps they should be taking while using the appliance.

Bernard Hender, 19, and Doug McTavish, 39, died in a fire which was determined to be caused by an electrical fault in a tumble dryer in Llanrwst in 2014.

The inquest heard varying arguments about if a dryer was to blame.

Coroner David Lewis said the fire was caused "on the balance of probabilities" by an electrical fault with the door switch on the dryer.

In his report, he added that the manufacturers Whirlpool were aware of a "significant number" of fires associated with similar products and the door switch assembly was used in "hundreds of thousands" of their appliances.

Image caption Doug McTavish (left) and Bernard Hender died in the fire in 2014

In a bid to reduce the risk of similar fires, the country's three fire and rescue services are promoting the "dos and don'ts" of using tumble dryers through short videos which will be published on social media throughout the winter months.

The videos will also be shown at all home safety visits undertaken by the services.

Earlier this year, consumer group Which? said that faulty household appliances - primarily washing machines and tumble dryers - accounted for 60 house fires a week in the UK.

Manufacturer Whirlpool questioned some of the data that Which? used.

"The government has advised that the accuracy of Fire and Rescue Service incident data cannot be guaranteed and should not be relied upon to make judgements about particular appliance makes or models," it said.