Image copyright Google Image caption The bus was travelling near the Ty Vernon industrial estate when the incident happened

A young boy was punched in the eye and grabbed by the mouth on a bus in a hate crime, South Wales Police has said.

The boy and his mother were travelling on a bus heading towards Barry on Cardiff Road on Monday when they were approached by a man and a woman who asked if they were Welsh.

When the boy's mother said she was born in Israel, the boy was punched in the eye and grabbed by the woman.

The boy was treated in hospital for his eye injury.

South Wales Police said it was investigating the attack, but there had been no arrests.