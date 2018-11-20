Image caption The couple's bodies were found in the house on Bishops Walk in St Asaph

A couple found dead in their house had left a note for their next door neighbour saying the police should be called, an inquest has heard.

The bodies of Joseph Howard Titterton, 80, and Jackie Titterton, 77, were found in the house on Bishops Walk in St Asaph at 08:30 GMT on 13 November

Opening the inquest, Coroner John Gittins said Mrs Titterton was found on a bed with a plastic bag over her head.

A post-mortem examination found they both died as a result of asphyxiation.

Mr Gittins told the inquest hearing in Ruthin that Mr Titterton was understood to have a terminal illness and was found in the bath.

The couple both had cuts to their wrists, he added.

Mr Gittins said their next door neighbour found a note through his door saying the police should be called.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.