Image caption Seven patients treated at the University Hospital of Wales require further treatment

Almost 140 hospital patients have been contacted by Wales' largest hospital after a woman was told she may lose her sight in one eye because of a complication from a cataract operation.

Shirley Galea was one of the patients who had treatment carried out by a private firm at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

The local health board has apologised and said it had ended its links with Strategic Health Care Solutions (SHCS).

SHCS has been asked to comment.

Ms Galea, from Splott, is one of seven patients requiring further treatment after "concerns" were raised by clinicians.

Image caption Shirley Galea said her eyesight has worsened following treatment

She said she used to enjoy colouring pictures with her grandchildren or taking them on the bus into the city centre which she can no longer do as her eyesight has deteriorated.

"I only went for the cataract operation thinking it would make my eyesight better but I can't see anything now," she said.

"I used to go out to the shops nearly every day but I can't do it now. It is a bit depressing actually."

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said it had "proactively stopped" working with SHCS after the concerns were raised.

A spokesman said it had contacted all patients who had received treatment with 14 being monitored, seven of whom require more treatment.

Health boards are required to report such cases to the Welsh Government and it said it would await the findings of the health board's investigation.