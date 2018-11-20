Image caption Firefighters said about 30% of the kitchen had fire damage

A woman has died in a house fire caused by an electrical fault with her fridge.

Crews were called to the house in Acrefair, Wrexham, at about 00:50 GMT on Sunday and a man and a woman were taken to hospital, where the woman died.

North Wales Fire Service said about 30% of the kitchen had fire damage after the blaze was started by an electrical fault "in or close to the fridge".

The service said electrical fires "can strike anytime, anywhere".

It is now appealing to people to check for worn or frayed wires, unplug electrical appliances when not in use and fully uncoil extension cords in order to avoid electrical fires.

On Monday, Wales' three fire services launched a campaign to keep people safe while using tumble dryers this winter.