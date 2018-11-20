Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Simon Winstone, 50, denies murdering Michelle "Denise" Rosser, 38, at her home in Bedlinog, Merthyr Tydfil

A man accused of killing his partner told police friction burns on her face were caused by sex.

Simon Winstone, 50, denies murdering Michelle "Denise" Rosser, 38, at her home in Bedlinog, Merthyr Tydfil, in May.

Ms Rosser died from "catastrophic injuries" to her head, stomach and chest - including 28 rib fractures and a ruptured kidney.

Mr Winstone claims Ms Rosser was killed while he slept in the same room.

When asked to explain her facial injuries, Mr Winstone told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: "They were friction burns from the carpet when we were having sex last night."

The pair had been heard arguing by neighbours the day before Ms Rosser's death, with Mr Winstone locking her out of the house and pushing her into a bin, the court heard.

Michael Jones, prosecuting, said neighbours also heard "screaming and yelling" and that the pair had endured a "turbulent" and "volatile" relationship.

The next morning, Mr Winstone was heard shouting "she's gone, she's gone" and was found by police cradling Ms Rosser's dead body.

The trial continues.