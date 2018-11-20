Ebbw Vale dog walker suffers 'shotgun' leg injury
- 20 November 2018
A dog walker who was shot in the leg with what police believe was a shotgun has suffered "life-changing" injuries.
Police were called to reports of a man being hurt on Manmoel Road in Ebbw Vale at 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
South Wales Police said he remains in a stable condition at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.
The force said it was thought the wound was caused by a shotgun discharge and that investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances.