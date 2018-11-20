Image copyright Google Image caption Manmoel Road where the man was shot overlooks the wider Ebbw Vale area

A dog walker who was shot in the leg with what police believe was a shotgun has suffered "life-changing" injuries.

Police were called to reports of a man being hurt on Manmoel Road in Ebbw Vale at 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

South Wales Police said he remains in a stable condition at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

The force said it was thought the wound was caused by a shotgun discharge and that investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances.