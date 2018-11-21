Image copyright Powys council Image caption Dr Caroline Turner has vowed to work hard to deliver quality services

A new chief executive has been appointed by Powys council, who vowed to tackle "challenging times" ahead.

Dr Caroline Turner will join in the new year from her native Anglesey, where she has been assistant chief executive since 2015.

She has worked for 25 years in local government as well as for Aberystwyth university as a politics tutor and for the Welsh Government.

Dr Turner replaces acting chief Dr Mohammed Mehmet, who leaves in January.

Powys County Council's last full-time boss Jeremy Patterson officially left in September after nearly a year on sick leave.

Dr Turner has vowed to work hard to deliver quality services despite cuts to council budgets.