Image caption Bob Blythe was best known for his role in Welsh sitcom High Hopes

Tributes have been paid to Bob Blythe, the star of Welsh sitcom High Hopes, who died on Tuesday.

The Port Talbot-born actor was best known for his role as Fagin in the BBC Wales drama which ran from 2002 to 2009.

Co-star and friend Boyd Clack described him as "witty, charming" and "a really good bloke".

Most of Blythe's career was spent on the stage and he appeared in productions including Under Milk Wood.

Describing him as "a very close friend", Clack said: "He had really loved working on High Hopes, said it was the best thing he's done in his life, and he always appreciated being recognised in public for it.

"He'd starred in a lot. It was the thing he liked the most - but he was very different in reality to his character, had a very beautiful voice and he was very well read."

As a stage actor, Blythe starred in productions including A Christmas Carol and One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest and toured the Far East, Middle East, India and Europe.

Hollywood actor Julian Lewis Jones, who starred in the film Invictus, said: "I've just been told some very sad news that my good friend and fellow actor Bob Blythe has passed away quietly this evening.

"Bob was a wonderful man and a great actor. We shared the stage on many occasions over the last 20 years and we worked hard and played hard.

"He was a great character, we had brilliant laughs together and I will miss his company and his friendship."