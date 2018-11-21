Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Mohamed Megherbi has been missing since 9 October

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of an Algerian man in Cardiff.

Mohamed Megherbi was last seen on Tuesday 9 October in the Roath area of the city.

A 26-year-old man from Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, is being held in custody, South Wales Police said.

Forensics officers have searched a property in Pennsylvania, Llanedeyrn and there are "serious concerns" for Mr Megherbi, who remains missing.

Mr Megherbi had been living in Newport Road in the city but also has strong links to north west London. Police said attempts to establish proof of life had failed.

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Morgan said: "We have no information in relation to any family he might have so as yet have not been able to trace next of kin.

"We are urging anyone who knows him, anyone who may have seen him, or Mr Megherbi himself, to please contact us or their nearest police station.

"We are grateful for the support of the local community while searches were recently carried out in Llanedeyrn."