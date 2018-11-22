Image copyright Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Image caption Hayley Clarke on her wedding day with the nursing team at Ysbyty Gwynedd

A bride who got married in an intensive care unit has been reunited with the nurses who took care of her.

Hayley Clarke wed her husband David at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor in March 2014, after spending two months in an induced coma when she suffered septic shock.

The 30-year-old was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease in 2005 and suffered complications in August 2013.

Mrs Clarke, who has two daughters, chose to meet with the four women who treated her as part of a TV show.

She will appear on the Welsh-language channel S4C surprising nurses Louise Lloyd, Sharon Grant, Jan Williams and Annette Lawler.

"I chose to invite the intensive care nurses to this reunion because they were the four I cried and laughed with most days during my time in hospital," she said.

Image copyright Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Image caption Hayley Clarke reunited with Louise Lloyd, Sharon Grant, Jan Williams and Annette Lawler

"They also pushed me to be stronger and to do the things I was scared of. From what I remember they were the ones who cared for me the most and they also bonded with not just me but my family.

"They took the time to get to know me and made me feel like I was the only patient they were taking care of.

"I will forever be in their debt for all they did."

Ms Williams said it was a "magical moment" for them to see Hayley again.

She said: "It means a lot to us that we have had a special moment like this with Hayley.

"There were times when she was so unwell we thought we might lose her.

"Seeing her still here with us is just fantastic. She will be a part of our lives forever."

Image copyright Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Image caption Hayley and David Clarke married in 2014

Gwesty Aduniad is on S4C on Thursday 22 November at 20:00 GMT