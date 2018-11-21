Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Ryan Thomas died at the scene

A 23-year-old man who was killed in a crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been named.

Ryan Thomas, from Llanelli, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A467 near Llannon, Dyfed Powys Police said.

The crash, which happened sometime before 01:30 GMT, involved a blue Vauxhall Astra.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the vehicle being driven in the area.