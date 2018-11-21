Woman dies in Denbighshire house fire
- 21 November 2018
A woman has died in a house fire.
She was found at the property in Coronation Close, Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, after firefighters were called just after 13:00 GMT.
The woman, believed to be in her late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is under way. The fire service said it is not being treated as suspicious.