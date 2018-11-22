Two in hospital after car crashes into tree near Chepstow
- 22 November 2018
Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Monmouthshire.
A specialist rescue crew helped free the pair from the car before they were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
The crash happened on the B4293 Chepstow to Itton road at 02:20 GMT on Thursday.
The road remains closed as Gwent Police investigate. The condition of the two people is not known.