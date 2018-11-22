Wales

St Mellons investigation after body found in woodland

  • 22 November 2018
St Mellons
Image caption Police officers are currently at the scene

A body has been found in woodland in a Cardiff suburb with police investigating the discovery.

Officers were called to the area near Brookfield Drive in St Mellons at about 07:15 GMT.

The area, near playing fields opposite Oakfield Primary School, is now cordoned off as South Wales Police officers carry out work at the scene.

People living nearby said a force helicopter had been at the scene and there was a heavy police presence.

"It's a real shock," said John Griffiths, 83, of nearby Trowbridge.

"A group of us often take the dogs for a walk through those woods, it's usually so peaceful."
Image caption Forensic officers are at the scene

