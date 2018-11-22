Image caption Cooper Riswick died after a fall at the Vale Resort Hotel

The death of a 23-year-old man who fell from the roof of a four star hotel was an accident, an inquest has heard.

Cooper Riswick, from Canada, was at the Vale Resort in Hensol on 10 August when he fell from the roof after climbing out of his bedroom window to smoke a cigarette.

He and his family were staying at the hotel for a wedding.

Coroner Andrew Barkely recorded the death was an accident contributed to by alcohol.

Mr Riswick sustained fatal head and chest injuries in the fall.