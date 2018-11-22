Man held over Ebbw Vale dog walker 'shooting'
- 22 November 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a dog walker was shot in the leg with what police believe was a shotgun.
The incident happened on Manmoel Road, in Ebbw Vale, just after 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Gwent Police said the arrested man, aged 50, from Cefn Golau, in Tredegar, remained in custody.
Officers said their investigation was ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.