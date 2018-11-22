Man rescued from Llys y Fran reservoir near Haverfordwest
- 22 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been rescued from a reservoir in Pembrokeshire.
The man was pulled from the water at Llys y Fran reservoir near Haverfordwest at around 9:30 GMT and taken to hospital, police said.
A fire service statement said crews from Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Carmarthen "assisted in removing a casualty" from the water.
A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said no further information was available.