Image copyright Geograph Image caption Llys y Fran reservoir is a popular place for fishing and walking

A man has been rescued from a reservoir in Pembrokeshire.

The man was pulled from the water at Llys y Fran reservoir near Haverfordwest at around 9:30 GMT and taken to hospital, police said.

A fire service statement said crews from Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Carmarthen "assisted in removing a casualty" from the water.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said no further information was available.