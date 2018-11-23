Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gwent Police deals with about 25 domestic violence cases every day

Victims of domestic violence in Wales will be able to receive specialist help on weekends for the first time thanks to new support from Gwent Police.

In 2017, 27,000 cases of domestic violence were recorded in Wales, but specialist support workers have rarely worked outside office hours before.

From Friday, workers will help officers dealing with rising numbers of reports from the Gwent Police control room.

Newport Women's Aid said the scheme would ensure abuse victims were safe.

Gwent Police deals with about 25 calls of domestic violence every day - about 40% of cases come from repeat callers and experts estimate victims experience between 35 to 40 attacks before reporting it.

Natalie Poole, the operational director at Newport Women's Aid said: "Our staff will be based in the control room at evenings, weekends, when we know there will be peaks and we're able to provide that first response when calls come in.

"They'll be able to make sure that victims of abuse are safe, that they're able to explore the options available to them and they're linked in to local services in their area."

Det Ch Insp Steve Maloney said the changes allowed the force to "enhance the services" it is able to provide.

'He battered me'

Lucy - not her real name - was physically and emotionally abused by her partner for more than five years.

He isolated her from her family and friends and even stopped her from working.

"He battered me, he threw me against a door and then I heard him in the kitchen. He was in the knife drawer. I thought he was going to kill me," she said.

"I had to get help. I didn't know what was going to happen. I'd had enough."

She called the police - hiding the phone behind her back - and her partner was arrested.

Injured and traumatised, Lucy said she had no-one to turn to and would have welcomed the help of a specialist domestic violence support worker.

"I think it would have helped me, definitely. I think that would have been amazing, if they were empathetic and understanding, that would have been a Godsend.

"I couldn't get medical help because there was no-one who could look after my children. I didn't know what else to do, so I just sat up all night with my kids."

She has now ended the relationship and moved away to rebuild her life.

