Image copyright HENO Image caption Mavis Bran died at Morriston Hospital six days after being injured

A man has been charged with the murder of his wife - a chip shop owner who died after suffering severe burns.

Geoffrey Bran, 70, is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday, accused of killing Mavis Bran, 69.

Mrs Bran, who ran the takeaway on land near her house in Hermon, Carmarthenshire, died on 29 October, six days after being injured.

Mr Bran, who was originally arrested on suspicion of assault, was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

Mrs Bran suffered the burns at about 13:30 on 23 October and was transferred to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, where she died.

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Councillor Irfon Jones said the death of Mrs Bran was a "great loss" to the area

Speaking after her death, neighbours Veronica and Bill Gower, who lived next door to Mrs Bran for 12 years, said she was "very kind" and always dreamed of running her own chip shop.

"She was a brilliant neighbour to us. Anything you wanted she'd come and do or help," Ms Gower said.

Another neighbour, Bronwen Evans, said Mrs Bran had been helping her to recover at home from an operation, bringing her fish and chips to her door.

"She was a wonderful woman, that's all you can say," she said.