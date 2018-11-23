Body found in missing Flintshire woman search
- 23 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been found in the search for a missing 81-year-old woman.
Joy Worrall disappeared from her home in the Flintshire village of Rhes-y-cae on Wednesday afternoon.
North East Wales Search and Rescue helped police scour the surrounding countryside before a body was found on Thursday evening.
Ch Insp Jon Bowcott said Ms Worrall's family has been informed. The body has yet to be identified but searches have ended.