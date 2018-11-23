Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Joy Worrall was last seen on Wednesday

A body has been found in the search for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Joy Worrall disappeared from her home in the Flintshire village of Rhes-y-cae on Wednesday afternoon.

North East Wales Search and Rescue helped police scour the surrounding countryside before a body was found on Thursday evening.

Ch Insp Jon Bowcott said Ms Worrall's family has been informed. The body has yet to be identified but searches have ended.