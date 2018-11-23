Two arrested in St Mellons woodland murder probe, Cardiff
Two people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in woodland in Cardiff.
Officers were called to the area near Brookfield Drive, St Mellons, at about 07:15 GMT on Thursday.
A 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man have been taken into custody. South Wales Police says other people are being sought.
Detectives believe the 32-year-old victim would have known those who killed him.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information has been asked to come forward.