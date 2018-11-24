Image copyright Getty Images

Rugby fans heading to Wales' final autumn game with South Africa have been told there will be fewer trains heading in and out of Cardiff on Saturday.

Transport for Wales said a third of its fleet of 127 trains is being repaired, meaning some services may be delayed, cancelled or replaced by buses.

Supporters are warned to travel to the Welsh capital early and then not wait until the last train home.

About 70,000 fans are expected at the Principality Stadium for the match.

Wales' final autumn international kicks off at 17:20 GMT, and roads around Cardiff city centre will be shut from 13:45 ahead of the opening of the stadium's gates at 14:20.

But passengers have been advised by Transport for Wales that "there will be less capacity available than usual for a major event day and some services will run as a rail replacement bus service".

Drivers are also warned that the A465 Heads of the Valley road will be shut between Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent and Gilwern in Monmouthshire from Friday night to 06:00 on Monday.

The M4 motorway heading into Cardiff is also expected to be busy with rugby fans and Christmas shoppers.

Cardiff city centre road closures began at 13:45 GMT

Image copyright Principality Stadium

Enhanced security measures are in place for fans attending the match due to the UK's increased terror threat.

Welsh Rugby Union bosses have "strongly advised" supporters "to leave plenty of time to get into the city and into the stadium".

Cardiff buses will be diverted out of the city centre bus stops to Churchill Way for services to the east or Greyfriars Road for the north.