Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Mohamed Megherbi had been missing since 9 October

A man has been charged with the murder of an Algerian man who disappeared in Cardiff last month.

Mohamed Megherbi, 24, was last seen on Tuesday 9 October in the Roath area of the city.

A 26-year-old man from Llanedeyrn has now been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates on Saturday.

South Wales Police had made a number of appeals for information after Mr Megherbi went missing from his home on Newport Road.