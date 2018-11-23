Mohamed Megherbi disappearance: Man, 26, charged with murder
- 23 November 2018
A man has been charged with the murder of an Algerian man who disappeared in Cardiff last month.
Mohamed Megherbi, 24, was last seen on Tuesday 9 October in the Roath area of the city.
A 26-year-old man from Llanedeyrn has now been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates on Saturday.
South Wales Police had made a number of appeals for information after Mr Megherbi went missing from his home on Newport Road.