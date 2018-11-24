Image caption Police officers have been at the scene in the Brookfield Drive area of St Mellons

Two more people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a woodland.

A 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were taken into custody on Friday and detectives have now also arrested a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man.

The body of a 32-year-old man was found on Thursday, reportedly by refuse collectors, in an area of woodland in Cardiff popular with dog walkers.

South Wales Police think the victim would have known those who killed him.

Image caption An area known locally as Tesco park and Cathcob woods was cordoned off by police detectives

The body of the man, who police believe was from Cardiff, was found in woodlands in the Brookfield Drive area of St Mellons at about 07:15 GMT on Thursday.

Officers say they are not looking for anybody else in connection with the death, but are appealing for witnesses.

"Anybody who thinks they may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should contract us immediately," Det Supt Richard Jones said.